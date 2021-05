What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, MAY 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

4 p.m. — Raytown South at Truman

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Christian at Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, Overland Park, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

5:30 p.m. — Bishop Ward at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Class 3 District 6 Tournament

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Joplin winner at Raymore-Peculiar

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs-Park Hill South winner at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Truman-Rockhurst winner vs. Blue Springs South-North Kansas City winner

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Winnetonka winner at Platte County

4 p.m. — Grain Valley-Fort Osage winner vs. Kearney-Kansas City East winner

Class 1 District 13 Tournament

4 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Benton Invitational

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Odessa at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Class 3 District 6 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 1 District 13 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Southampton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Texas at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL: Boston at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College softball: SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: New York at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)