Teams: Truman vs. Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Lee’s Summit North High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (13-15 entering Tuesday’s game against Raytown South) travels to Lee’s Summit North to take on the Broncos (9-14) in a tune-up for next week’s district tournament.