What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Odessa at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Class 3 District 6 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Raymore-Peculiar winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Lee’s Summit West winner

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Rockhurst winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Park Hill South winner

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman-Platte County winner vs. Grain Valley-Kearney winner

Class 1 District 13 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-St. Pius X winner vs. Barstow-Lincoln Prep winner

THURSDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Baltimore at New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: SEC Tournament: LSU vs. South Carolina or Auburn, 1:40 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: San Diego at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College softball: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 4:10 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Washington at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, 6:45 p.m., SECN (284)

• NFL: NFL schedule release, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29), FS1 (43), NFLN (180)

• MLB: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Portland at Utah, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)