The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Truman

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (16-2-1, 9-0) will look to complete an undefeated run to the Suburban Middle Six Conference championship and warm up for next week’s district tournament when they face Truman (4-10, 1-8) in the regular season finale.