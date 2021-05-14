What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, MAY 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 District 7 meet, William Chrisman High School
9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Liberty North High School
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Staley High School
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Clinton Middle School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College softball: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• College softball: Big East semifinal, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College baseball: Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College softball: Big East semifinal, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College softball: SEC semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College softball: Nebraska at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• Horse racing: Preakness Black Eyed Susan, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Motorsports: IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (Indianapolis) qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College softball: Minnesota at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College soccer: NCAA semifinal: Marshall vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College softball: SEC semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis (taped), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College softball: Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• NHL: Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)
• NBA: Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• College soccer: NCAA semifinal: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• WNBA: Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: New Orleans at Golden State, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College softball: UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Rodeo: PBR Wrangler Invitational (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)