What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MAY 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 District 7 meet, William Chrisman High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Liberty North High School

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Staley High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Clinton Middle School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Big East semifinal, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College baseball: Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Big East semifinal, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: SEC semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Nebraska at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Horse racing: Preakness Black Eyed Susan, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (Indianapolis) qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Minnesota at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College soccer: NCAA semifinal: Marshall vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: SEC semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis (taped), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College softball: Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College soccer: NCAA semifinal: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: New Orleans at Golden State, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR Wrangler Invitational (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)