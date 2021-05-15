Check This Out for May 15

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: William Chrisman, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman

Sport: High school track and field

When: 9 a.m. Thursday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears will play host to five other Eastern Jackson County teams along with Lee’s Summit, Raytown and Rockhurst in the Class 5 District 7 meet. The top four in each event advance to the Class 5 sectional meet May 21 at Liberty North High School.