What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MAY 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 3 District 14

At Raytown South High School

11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Butler

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 District 7 meet, William Chrisman High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Liberty North High School

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Staley High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Clinton Middle School

MONDAY, MAY 17

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 6 District 5

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton

5:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias

Class 6 District 7

At Creekside Ballpark, Parkville

3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Field 3)

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West (Field 4)

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee’s Summit (Field 3)

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Rockhurst (Field 4)

Class 5 District 7

At William Chrisman High School

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Grandview

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Ruskin

Class 4 District 15

At Odessa Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 District 13

At Blue Springs South High School

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs

Class 3 District 14

At Grain Valley High School

5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Ruskin

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown South

Class 3 District 15

At William Chrisman High School

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City East

Class 2 District 5

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Boonville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at the Class 5 Missouri State High School Golf Championships, Sedalia Country Club

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at the Class 4 Missouri State High School Golf Championships, Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Burnley, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: ACC championship, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Monmouth vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Chicago at Washington, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Virginia Tech at Duke, noon, Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dover, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: American Track League, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: AAC championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Spring Football League: Conquerors vs. Alphas, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Alabama at LSU, 2 p.m., SECN (284)

• Major League Soccer: Austin FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• NHL: Vancouver at Edmonton, 2:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College softball: Big 12 championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Oakland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Preakness Stakes, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: Nebraska at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Basketball: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: SEC championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at Racing Louisville, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College track & field: SEC Outdoor Championships, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHRA: Charlotte, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College softball: Minnesota at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL Playoffs: Boston at Washington, 6:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MMA: UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at Cruz Azul, 8 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)