What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, MAY 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class 3 District 14
At Raytown South High School
11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Butler
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 District 7 meet, William Chrisman High School
9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Liberty North High School
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Staley High School
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Clinton Middle School
MONDAY, MAY 17
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class 6 District 5
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton
5:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias
Class 6 District 7
At Creekside Ballpark, Parkville
3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Field 3)
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West (Field 4)
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee’s Summit (Field 3)
5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Rockhurst (Field 4)
Class 5 District 7
At William Chrisman High School
2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Grandview
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Ruskin
Class 4 District 15
At Odessa Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Class 4 District 13
At Blue Springs South High School
5 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs
Class 3 District 14
At Grain Valley High School
5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Ruskin
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown South
Class 3 District 15
At William Chrisman High School
5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City East
Class 2 District 5
At Oak Grove High School
5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Boonville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs at the Class 5 Missouri State High School Golf Championships, Sedalia Country Club
8 a.m. — Grain Valley at the Class 4 Missouri State High School Golf Championships, Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Saturday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Burnley, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)
• College softball: ACC championship, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College softball: Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College lacrosse: NCAA: Monmouth vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN (284)
• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis, noon, KSHB 41 (8)
• WNBA: Chicago at Washington, noon, KMBC 9 (12)
• MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)
• College baseball: Virginia Tech at Duke, noon, Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dover, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Track & field: American Track League, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College softball: AAC championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College lacrosse: NCAA: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Spring Football League: Conquerors vs. Alphas, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• WNBA: Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College baseball: Alabama at LSU, 2 p.m., SECN (284)
• Major League Soccer: Austin FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• NHL: Vancouver at Edmonton, 2:30 p.m., NHLN (276)
• College softball: Big 12 championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Oakland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Horse racing: Preakness Stakes, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College softball: Nebraska at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• College lacrosse: NCAA: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Basketball: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College softball: SEC championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Indianapolis, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at Racing Louisville, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College track & field: SEC Outdoor Championships, 5 p.m., SECN (284)
• NHRA: Charlotte, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College softball: Minnesota at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• NHL Playoffs: Boston at Washington, 6:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College lacrosse: NCAA: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MMA: UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: St. Louis at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at Cruz Azul, 8 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
Saturday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)