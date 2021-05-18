Check This Out for May 18

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton; Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias

Sport: High school baseball

When: 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

What’s on the line: After Monday’s Class 6 District 5 games were postponed by rain, the teams will try the first-round games again with Blue Springs South (13-16) facing Smith-Cotton (11-18) at 11 a.m. and Blue Springs (13-18) meeting Helias (14-9) at 1:15 p.m. Winners advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.