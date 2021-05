What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, MAY 18

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 6 District 5

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

11 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton

1:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias

Class 5 District 7

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Platte County

Class 3 District 14

At Raytown South School

5 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Adrian

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at the Class 5 Missouri State High School Golf Championships final round, Sedalia Country Club

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at the Class 4 Missouri State High School Golf Championships final round, Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 6 District 5

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner vs. Jefferson City-Waynesville winner

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Sedalia Smith-Cotton winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Capital City winner

Class 6 District 7

At Lee’s Summit West High School

1:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman

Class 5 District 7

At Raytown South High School

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Warrensburg

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Marshall

Class 4 District 15

At Odessa Middle School

5 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Excelsior Springs winner vs. Odessa-Chillicothe winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 District 13

At Blue Springs South High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs South-Blue Springs winner

Class 3 District 14

At Grain Valley High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Fort Osage

Class 3 District 15

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn v. William Chrisman

Class 2 District 5

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Kirksville-Moberly winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/ATP Lyon//WTA Belgrade/WTA Parma, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Kansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 6:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Washington at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school baseball: Van Horn vs. Platte County, 5 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB: Milwaukee at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)