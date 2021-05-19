Check This Out for May 19

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The second-seeded William Chrisman Bears (7-12) will try to avenge a 3-1 loss to the crosstown rival Van Horn Falcons (17-4) on April 1 when they meet in the Class 3 District 15 championship game. The winner will host the District 16 champion – Platte County or Kearney – in a Class 3 sectional playoff on May 25.