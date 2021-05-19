Chrisman's David, Walters make college choices

Two of the most talented student-athletes in the history of William Chrisman High School signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

In the small theater before a packed crowd of friends, classmates, family members and coaches, good friends Jacque David and Mason Walters made their college choices.

David – who is coming off an all-state basketball season in which she played a key role in the Bears drive to their first state final four appearance since 1993, and who will attempt to reach state when she competes in the shot and discus at Friday's sectional meet – signed to perform in both sports at the Division I University of Hawaii.

Walters – the only four-time state wrestling qualifier in the seven-year coaching career of Riley Glasgow who also starred in football and owns the school record in the javelin – signed with NAIA wrestling power William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

"As great as they are in sports," Bears activities director Greg McGhee said, "there are even better young people. They work hard, they do it the right way and they compete on the field and in the classroom. Today is a very special day because they are two special William Chrisman Bears."

David's senior year is made more impressive by the fact that she came off a torn ACL she suffered in her junior season in basketball. She joined the basketball team this season after her recovery when the Bears were 7-5. When she stepped on the court they won 16 in a row to go to the Class 5 state final four, in which they finished fourth. They finished 23-7.

"For months and months I worked so hard to come back – and every minute I was rehabbing I was thinking about getting back with my teammates and today," said David, who also carries a 3.3 grade point average. "Today is the dream come true, and believe me, I love everyone out there (in the theater) more than they love me."

David said she was first approached by Hawaii her junior year.

"They were one of the first schools I talked to, and they kept following me through all my rehab and throughout this season," David said. "When I talked to them about both sports, my basketball coaches said that would be fine, and I think the track coaches are excited I'll be throwing there."

When asked about the distance, and how her tight-knit family would have to follow her virtually, she paused for a moment.

"That was part of my decision making," David said. "I love my family so much, and they supported my decision and that makes it all that much easier."

Walters has wrestled at 182 pounds for all four years under Glasgow's guidance and the veteran coach said the senior star will be missed.

"For four years, he was the first to get to the wrestling room or the weight room and the last to leave," Glasgow said. "He's going to a great program and I know he will make the same type of impact in college he made here at Chrisman the past four years."

William Penn coach Aron Cooper attended the signing, and supported Glasgow's comments.

"I am as excited as Coach Glasgow because I know we have a young man coming to William Penn who will do a great job representing our university in the classroom and on the mat," Cooper said. "First and foremost, we look at a young man and what he has done in the classroom, and Mason meets all our requirements.

"We know he is going to be a great success and we are so thankful he is coming to William Penn."

Walters, who also sports a 3.3 GPA, said the signing ceremony was the completion of a dream.

"It all seems real today," Walters said. "I was able to learn so much over the past four years from Coach Glasgow and my teammates and I worked hard – really hard – in all three sports and in the classroom to make sure this day happened. And now that has, well, I can't even tell you how excited I am."