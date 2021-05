What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

FRIDAY, MAY 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2 District 5

At Oak Grove High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. Columbia Father Tolton Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 Sectional 4 meet, Liberty North High School

SATURDAY, MAY 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Sectional 4 meet, Odessa High School

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Odessa High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/ATP Lyon//WTA Belgrade/WTA Parma, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• College softball: NCAA: Northwestern at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA: Liberty vs. James Madison, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA: Manhattan at Arkansas, noon, SECN (284)

• College softball: NCAA: Central Florida vs. Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Iowa at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: NCAA: South Florida at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: LPGA Pure Silk Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA: Teams TBA, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA: McNeese State at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Maryland at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College tennis: NCAA Team Semifinals, 4:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College softball: NCAA: Wichita State vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA: Mississippi vs. Villanova, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: NCAA: Alabama State at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL playoffs: Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Nashville, 6 p.m., USA (52)

• College softball: NCAA: Seattle vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College baseball: Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: NCAA: Fresno State vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Florida at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL playoffs: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Western Conference Play-In Round: Memphis at Golden State, 8:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., USA (52), Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College softball: NCAA: Teams TBA, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Seattle at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: NCAA: Long Beach State at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Fargo-Moorhead at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA: Western Conference Play-In Round: Memphis at Golden State, 8:10 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)