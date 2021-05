What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MAY 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Sectional 4 meet, Odessa High School

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Odessa High School

MONDAY, MAY 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Lee’s Summit North

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Camdenton

6 p.m. — Platte County at Van Horn

Class 2 Sectional Playoffs

Time TBD — Bolivar at Oak Grove-Columbia Tolton winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/ATP Lyon//WTA Belgrade/WTA Parma, 7 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Tennessee at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Virginia vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL playoffs: Florida at Tampa Bay, 11:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Xavier at Creighton, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Rutgers vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Spring League Football: Blues vs. Generals, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL playoffs: Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Pure Silk Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 2 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU (102)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• NBA playoffs: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Maryland at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Nebraska at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL playoffs: Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Spring League Football: Blues vs. Generals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Classic, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Boxing: Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor (welterweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Penn State at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA playoffs: Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Minor league baseball: Fargo-Moorhead at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Strasbourg/ATP Lyon/ATP Belgrade/WTA Parma, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Manchester City, 10 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 10 a.m., USA (52)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29), ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• WNBA: New York at Chicago, noon, ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Washington at Philadelphia, noon, TNT (51)

• College baseball: Ohio State vs. Nebraska, noon, BTN (255)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Nashville, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA Pure Silk Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Track & field: Boost Boston Games, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at St. Louis, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46), Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Motorsports: NHRA Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at Washington, 6 p.m., USA (52)

• NHL playoffs: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: TBD at Utah, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Gateshead, England (tape),, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• Golf: PGA Championship, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at St. Louis, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Houston at Kansas CIty, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)