The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MAY 29

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

1 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

3 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Noon — Bolivar at Oak Grove

Class 1 State Quarterfinals

3 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South High School

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Missouri State High School Track & Field Championships, Jefferson City High School

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3 State Semifinals

At World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, Mo.

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Platte County winner vs. St. Louis Notre Dame-Imperial Windsor winner

Class 1 State Semifinals

At World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, Mo.

12:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel-St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond winner vs. Lutheran South-Metro winner