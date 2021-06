The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 State Finals

At US Baseball Park, Ozark, Mo.

1:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Fort Zumwalt South-Willard winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2 State Finals

At World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, Mo.

10 a.m. — Third-place game: Oak Grove vs. Pleasant Hill

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Bartlesville (Okla.) Doenges Ford Indians Glen Winget Memorial Tournament

Topeka Tournament

At McDonald Field, Topeka, Kan.

8 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Hays (Kan.) Post 173

Noon — Blue Springs Elks vs. Iola (Kan.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Bartlesville (Okla.) Doenges Ford Indians Glen Winget Memorial Tournament

Topeka Tournament

At McDonald Field, Topeka, Kan.

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Ottawa (Kan.)

2, 4 or 6 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. TBD

MONDAY, JUNE 7

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m. — Mo-Kan All-Star Series: Missouri vs. Kansas (best 2 of 3), Shawn Mission School District Softball Complex

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 at Blue Springs Elks (doubleheader), Hidden Valley Park