WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Lincoln (Neb.) Tournament
At Densmore Park
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. High B
7:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Lincoln (Neb.) JC Brager
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Sedalia Post 642 Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
10 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Jefferson City Post 5
3 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.)
Lincoln (Neb.) Tournament
At Sherman Field
12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Ashland (Neb.)
5 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.)