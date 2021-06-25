What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament 

Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) 

7:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark 