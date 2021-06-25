What's Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament
Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament
5 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.)
7:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament
Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark