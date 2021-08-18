What's Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Purple and Gold Game at Peve Stadium
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South Green and Blue Game at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
6 p.m. — Fort Osage Red and Black Game, Fort Osage Stadium
6 p.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit West, Truman, Raytown South at Grain Valley Jamboree
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North Crimson and Silver Game
6 p.m. — Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill Jamboree
6 p.m. — William Chrisman, Center, Maryville at William Chrisman Jamboree
7 p.m. — Oak Grove, Lafayette County, Lathrop at Oak Grove Jamboree