What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Truman at Grandview

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockwood Summit

Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational

At Adair Park

Pool A (Field 1)

9 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Park Hill

2:15 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove

Pool B (Field 2)

10:45 a.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Smithville

12:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

2:15 p.m. — Smithville vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

Pool C

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Platte County (Field 2)

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Harrisonville (Field 1)

2:15 p.m. — Platte County vs. Harrisonville (Field 4)

Pool D

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Raytown (Field 3)

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Holden (Field 3)

12:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Holden (Field 4)

Pool E

10:45 a.m. — Liberty vs. Belton (Field 4)

12:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3)

2:15 p.m. — Belton vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3)

Pool F

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Chillicothe (Field 4)

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5)

2:15 p.m. — Chillicothe vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5)

Pool G

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Oak Park (Field 5)

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Odessa (Field 5)

2:15 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Odessa (Field 6)

Pool H (Field 6)

9 a.m. — Truman vs. Kearney

10:45 a.m. — Truman vs. Centralia

12:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Centralia

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational, Hoots Hollow

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South

Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Harrisonville Tournament

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North

Liberty Kickoff Tournament

At Liberty Middle School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Greater Kansas City Invitational

At Adair Park

William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.)

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad