What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, AUG. 27 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

7 p.m. — Truman at Grandview 

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockwood Summit 

Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational 

At Adair Park 

Pool A (Field 1) 

9 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill 

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Park Hill 

2:15 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove 

Pool B (Field 2) 

10:45 a.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Smithville 

12:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. St. Teresa’s Academy 

2:15 p.m. — Smithville vs. St. Teresa’s Academy 

Pool C 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Platte County (Field 2) 

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Harrisonville (Field 1) 

2:15 p.m. — Platte County vs. Harrisonville (Field 4) 

Pool D 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Raytown (Field 3) 

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Holden (Field 3) 

12:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Holden (Field 4) 

Pool E 

10:45 a.m. — Liberty vs. Belton (Field 4) 

12:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3) 

2:15 p.m. — Belton vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3) 

Pool F 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Chillicothe (Field 4) 

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5) 

2:15 p.m. — Chillicothe vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5) 

Pool G 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Oak Park (Field 5) 

10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Odessa (Field 5) 

2:15 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Odessa (Field 6) 

Pool H (Field 6) 

9 a.m. — Truman vs. Kearney 

10:45 a.m. — Truman vs. Centralia 

12:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Centralia 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational, Hoots Hollow 

SATURDAY, AUG. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Raytown South Tournament 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South 

Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X 

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City 

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

Harrisonville Tournament 

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North 

Liberty Kickoff Tournament 

At Liberty Middle School 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Greater Kansas City Invitational 

At Adair Park 

William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.) 

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad 

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad 