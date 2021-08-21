What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Truman at Grandview
7 p.m. — Winnetonka at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockwood Summit
Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational
At Adair Park
Pool A (Field 1)
9 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill
12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Park Hill
2:15 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove
Pool B (Field 2)
10:45 a.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Smithville
12:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. St. Teresa’s Academy
2:15 p.m. — Smithville vs. St. Teresa’s Academy
Pool C
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Platte County (Field 2)
10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Harrisonville (Field 1)
2:15 p.m. — Platte County vs. Harrisonville (Field 4)
Pool D
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Raytown (Field 3)
10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Holden (Field 3)
12:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Holden (Field 4)
Pool E
10:45 a.m. — Liberty vs. Belton (Field 4)
12:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3)
2:15 p.m. — Belton vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 3)
Pool F
9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Chillicothe (Field 4)
12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5)
2:15 p.m. — Chillicothe vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (Field 5)
Pool G
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Oak Park (Field 5)
10:45 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Odessa (Field 5)
2:15 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Odessa (Field 6)
Pool H (Field 6)
9 a.m. — Truman vs. Kearney
10:45 a.m. — Truman vs. Centralia
12:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Centralia
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational, Hoots Hollow
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South
Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X
2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City
4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Harrisonville Tournament
11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North
Liberty Kickoff Tournament
At Liberty Middle School
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Greater Kansas City Invitational
At Adair Park
William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.)
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad
2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad