What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South

Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Harrisonville Tournament

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North

Liberty Kickoff Tournament

At Liberty Middle School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Greater Kansas City Invitational

At Adair Park

William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman

Bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.)

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad

MONDAY, AUG. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Blue Springs-Raytown South loser vs. Van Horn-St. Pius X loser

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South-North Kansas City loser vs. Truman-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser

Liberty Kickoff Tournament

At Liberty Middle School

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Gaudalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill (at Skyline Field)

Grandview Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

3 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Wildcat Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club