What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY, AUG. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Raytown South Tournament 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South 

Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X 

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City 

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

Harrisonville Tournament 

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North 

Liberty Kickoff Tournament 

At Liberty Middle School 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Greater Kansas City Invitational 

At Adair Park 

William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman 

Bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.) 

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad 

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad 

MONDAY, AUG. 30 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs-Raytown South loser vs. Van Horn-St. Pius X loser 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South-North Kansas City loser vs. Truman-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser 

Liberty Kickoff Tournament 

At Liberty Middle School 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Gaudalupe Centers 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4:30 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill (at Skyline Field) 

Grandview Tournament 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raymore-Peculiar 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Wildcat Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club 