What's Up Next area sports calendar
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown South
Noon — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X
2 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City
4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Harrisonville Tournament
11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North
Liberty Kickoff Tournament
At Liberty Middle School
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Greater Kansas City Invitational
At Adair Park
William Chrisman, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman
Bracket play begins at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 or noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.)
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at South/Rock Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs boys at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls at Fort Zumwalt North Invitational, Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championship, Bingham Middle School
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Lee’s Summit North Quad
2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Lee’s Summit North Quad
MONDAY, AUG. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Blue Springs-Raytown South loser vs. Van Horn-St. Pius X loser
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South-North Kansas City loser vs. Truman-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser
Liberty Kickoff Tournament
At Liberty Middle School
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Gaudalupe Centers
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill (at Skyline Field)
Grandview Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Wildcat Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club