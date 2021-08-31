What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, AUG. 31 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Odessa 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington 

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa 

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley 

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Kearney, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City 

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3 p.m. — Truman, Raytown South, North Kansas City at Drumm Farm Golf Club 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Seventh-place game 

6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game 

Winnetonka Tournament 

At Staley High School 

5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman 

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park 

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club 

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational 