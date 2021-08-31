The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Odessa

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:30 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Kearney, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Truman, Raytown South, North Kansas City at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Seventh-place game

6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game

Winnetonka Tournament

At Staley High School

5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational