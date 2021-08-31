What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Odessa
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park
4:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
6:30 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Kearney, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City
4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Truman, Raytown South, North Kansas City at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Seventh-place game
6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game
Winnetonka Tournament
At Staley High School
5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational