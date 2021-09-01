What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Raytown South vs. North Kansas City
6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. St. Pius X
Winnetonka Tournament
At Staley High School
5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview or Savannah
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Oak Grove
5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-Van Horn loser vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel loser
6:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Van Horn winner vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel winner
Harrisonville Tournament
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central
4:30 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman
7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Jefferson City
4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka
4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club