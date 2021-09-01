What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Raytown South vs. North Kansas City 

6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. St. Pius X 

Winnetonka Tournament 

At Staley High School 

5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview or Savannah 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman 

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park 

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club 

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Oak Grove 

5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-Van Horn loser vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel loser 

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Van Horn winner vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel winner 

Harrisonville Tournament 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central 

4:30 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove 

4:30 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill 

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman 

7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Jefferson City 

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka 

4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake 

3:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club 