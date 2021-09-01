The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Raytown South vs. North Kansas City

6:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. St. Pius X

Winnetonka Tournament

At Staley High School

5:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview or Savannah

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Invitational, Lake Valley Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Olathe (Kan.) East Invitational

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

Raytown South Tournament

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-Van Horn loser vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel loser

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Van Horn winner vs. Blue Springs South-St. Michael the Archangel winner

Harrisonville Tournament

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central

4:30 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman

7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Jefferson City

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka

4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club