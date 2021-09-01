What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Oak Grove
5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
Raytown South Tournament
5 p.m. — Third-place game: Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel
6:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South
Harrisonville Tournament
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central
4:30 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman
7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Jefferson City
4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka
4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Olathe (Kan.) West at College Boulevard Activity Center
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Blue Springs at Joplin Tournament
Southside Classic
At Columbia Rock Bridge High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ozark
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Logan-Rogersville
At Southern Boone High School, Ashland
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fulton
5 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Jefferson City Helias
7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Troy Buchanan
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Invitational