WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Oak Grove 

5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman 

Raytown South Tournament 

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel 

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South 

Harrisonville Tournament 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kansas City East 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central 

4:30 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove 

4:30 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill 

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Truman 

7 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Jefferson City 

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka 

4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake 

3:30 p.m. — Kearney vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South  

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond  

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka  

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Olathe (Kan.) West at College Boulevard Activity Center 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Blue Springs at Joplin Tournament 

Southside Classic

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ozark

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Logan-Rogersville

At Southern Boone High School, Ashland

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fulton

5 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Jefferson City Helias

7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Troy Buchanan 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 