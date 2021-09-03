The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Olathe (Kan.) West at College Boulevard Activity Center

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Southside Classic

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ozark

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Logan-Rogersville

At Southern Boone High School, Ashland

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fulton

5 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Jefferson City Helias

7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Troy Buchanan

Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Springfield Kickapoo

3:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Joplin

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Carl Junction

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs TBD in bracket play

Southside Classic

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School

10 a.m. or noon — Blue Springs South vs. TBD in bracket play

10 a.m. or noon — Lee's Summit North vs. TBD in bracket play