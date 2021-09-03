What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Olathe (Kan.) West at College Boulevard Activity Center
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Southside Classic
At Columbia Rock Bridge High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ozark
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Logan-Rogersville
At Southern Boone High School, Ashland
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fulton
5 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Jefferson City Helias
7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Troy Buchanan
Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Springfield Kickapoo
3:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Joplin
6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Carl Junction
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs TBD in bracket play
Southside Classic
At Columbia Rock Bridge High School
10 a.m. or noon — Blue Springs South vs. TBD in bracket play
10 a.m. or noon — Lee's Summit North vs. TBD in bracket play