What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South  

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond  

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka  

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Olathe (Kan.) West at College Boulevard Activity Center 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Southside Classic 

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ozark 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Logan-Rogersville 

At Southern Boone High School, Ashland 

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fulton 

5 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Jefferson City Helias 

7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North vs. Troy Buchanan 

Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament 

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Springfield Kickapoo 

3:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Joplin 

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Carl Junction 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course 

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament  

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs TBD in bracket play 

Southside Classic  

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School  

10 a.m. or noon — Blue Springs South vs. TBD in bracket play 

10 a.m. or noon — Lee's Summit North vs. TBD in bracket play 