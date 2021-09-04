The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs TBD in bracket play

Southside Classic

At Columbia Rock Bridge High School/Southern Boone High School

10 a.m. or noon — Blue Springs South vs. TBD in bracket play

10 a.m. or noon — Lee's Summit North vs. TBD in bracket play

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs Tournament

Blue Springs South Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

5:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Rockhurst

7:30 p.m. — Guadalupe Centers vs. St. Pius X

Shawnee Mission East Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Shawnee Mission East

Oak Grove Panther Classic

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Rockhurst JV

7 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Excelsior Springs

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

4:30 p.m. — Marshall at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Truman

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Carthage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Lady Jaguar Invitational, Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast Invitational, Budd Park