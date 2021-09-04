What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs TBD in bracket play
Southside Classic
At Columbia Rock Bridge High School/Southern Boone High School
10 a.m. or noon — Blue Springs South vs. TBD in bracket play
10 a.m. or noon — Lee's Summit North vs. TBD in bracket play
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs Tournament
Blue Springs South Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
5:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Rockhurst
7:30 p.m. — Guadalupe Centers vs. St. Pius X
Shawnee Mission East Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Shawnee Mission East
Oak Grove Panther Classic
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Rockhurst JV
7 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Cameron
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Excelsior Springs
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
4:30 p.m. — Marshall at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Staley at Truman
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park
7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Carthage
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Lady Jaguar Invitational, Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast Invitational, Budd Park