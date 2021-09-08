Here are the top high school sports performers of the week

The Examiner

Here are the top performers so far for the week of Sept. 6-11, 2021:

BOYS SOCCER

• Omar Cano, Truman: 2 goals in 4-1 win over Oak Park.

• Joey Lorek, Blue Springs South: 9 saves in 1-1 tie with Kansas state power St. Thomas Aquinas

SOFTBALL

• Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South: 3-3, 3-run HR, 6 RBIs, 3 runs at plate, 4-hit shutout with 4 strikeouts as pitcher in 17-0 win over Lee's Summit West.

• Kadence Shepherd, Blue Springs: 2-4, two doubles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs in 12-1 win over Park Hill

• Aariana Paprocki, William Chrisman: 3-3, double, 1 RBI in 15-5 loss to Excelsior Springs.

VOLLEYBALL

• Olivia Williams, Grain Valley: 9 kills, 7 aces in 3-0 win (25-19, 25-14, 25-19) over Kearney.

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

• Jack Johnson, Blue Springs: Win in the 200-yard freestyle (career best 1:54.43) and swam leg in 400 freestyle relay victory in team victory in 8-team meet at Carthage.

• Bradyn Gilstorf, Blue Springs: Win in 500-yard freestyle (5:53.03) in first varsity meet in team victory in 8-team meet at Carthage.

• Larry Baldwin, Blue Springs: Win in 100-yard backstroke (59.17) and legs in wins in the 200 medley relay (1:49.72) and 400 free relay (3:41.79) in team victory in 8-team meet at Carthage.

• Hayden Cox, Truman: Win in 500-yard freestyle (5:28.73) and third in 200 free in five-team match against Liberty, Smithville, St. Michael the Archangel and William Chrisman

GIRLS TENNIS

• Autumn Smith, William Chrisman: 8-4 No. 2 singles win, teamed with Makayla Munger for an 8-6 No. 2 doubles win in 6-3 win over Fort Osage.

• Carolyn Schultz, Truman: 8-6 No. 4 singles win and teamed with Michelle Gonzalez for an 8-3 doubles win in 6-3 loss to Oak Park.

GIRLS GOLF

• Maya McVey, Blue Springs South: Shot 76 for second place in the Blue Springs South Lady Jaguar Invitational, to help team finish third.

• Lauren Mack, Blue Springs: Shot 86 to finish sixth in the Blue Springs South Lady Jaguar Invitational.