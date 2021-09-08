What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Grain Valley 

Pembroke Hill Tournament 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Pembroke Hill 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Grove 

4:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park (Field 8) 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Lone Jack at Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty, Smithville at Henley Aquatic Center 

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Winnetonka 

4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South 

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit at Shamrock Hills Golf Club 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Raytown at WinterStone Golf Course 