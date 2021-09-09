The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Staley

Pembroke Hill Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Oak Grove Panther Classic

5:30 p.m. — Cameron vs. Rockhurst JV

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Interscholastic League Fieldhouse

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

6:30 p.m. — Barstow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:30 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka

Excelsior Springs Tournament

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kearney

Shawnee Mission East Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Shawnee Mission East

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Lincoln Prep at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lincoln Prep at Minor Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

8 a.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Moila Country Club, St. Joseph

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

Pembroke Hill Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman at Belton Invitational (diving only)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Tournament, Plaza Tennis Center

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg Tournament, Grover Park