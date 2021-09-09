What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Staley
Pembroke Hill Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Oak Grove Panther Classic
5:30 p.m. — Cameron vs. Rockhurst JV
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Interscholastic League Fieldhouse
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
6:30 p.m. — Barstow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
6:30 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka
Excelsior Springs Tournament
1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kearney
Shawnee Mission East Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Shawnee Mission East
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Lincoln Prep at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lincoln Prep at Minor Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
8 a.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Moila Country Club, St. Joseph
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
Pembroke Hill Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman at Belton Invitational (diving only)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Tournament, Plaza Tennis Center
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg Tournament, Grover Park