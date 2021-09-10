What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City  

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center  

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman  

7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School  

Pembroke Hill Tournament 

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lee’s Summit West 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman at Belton Invitational (diving only) 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Tournament, Plaza Tennis Center 

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg Tournament, Grover Park 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Excelsior Springs Tournament 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Shawnee Mission Invitational, Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Classic, Raymore-Peculiar Middle School 

8:10 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls at Forest Park Cross Country Festival 

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Knob Noster Invitational, Royal Oaks Golf Course 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Activity Center 