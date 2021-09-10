What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
Pembroke Hill Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman at Belton Invitational (diving only)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Tournament, Plaza Tennis Center
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg Tournament, Grover Park
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Excelsior Springs Tournament
9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Shawnee Mission Invitational, Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Classic, Raymore-Peculiar Middle School
8:10 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls at Forest Park Cross Country Festival
8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Knob Noster Invitational, Royal Oaks Golf Course
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Activity Center