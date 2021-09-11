What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Excelsior Springs Tournament
9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Shawnee Mission Invitational, Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Classic, Raymore-Peculiar Middle School
8:10 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls at Forest Park Cross Country Festival
8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Knob Noster Invitational, Royal Oaks Golf Course
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Activity Center
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Centers
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Odessa
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park
4 p.m. — Staley vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy
6 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — St. Pius X at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Kearney at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center
4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep Invitational, Swope Park