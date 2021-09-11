The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Excelsior Springs Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Shawnee Mission Invitational, Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Classic, Raymore-Peculiar Middle School

8:10 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls at Forest Park Cross Country Festival

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Knob Noster Invitational, Royal Oaks Golf Course

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Activity Center

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Centers

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Odessa

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

4 p.m. — Staley vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy

6 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — St. Pius X at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kearney at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep Invitational, Swope Park