What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Excelsior Springs Tournament 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Grain Valley at Ozark Tournament 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Shawnee Mission Invitational, Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Classic, Raymore-Peculiar Middle School 

8:10 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls at Forest Park Cross Country Festival 

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Knob Noster Invitational, Royal Oaks Golf Course 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Activity Center 

MONDAY, SEPT. 13 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Centers

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Odessa 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park 

4 p.m. — Staley vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty 

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy 

6 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — St. Pius X at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Kearney at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center 

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep Invitational, Swope Park 