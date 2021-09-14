What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

4 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner 

5:30 p.m. — Belton vs. Odessa 

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Smithville 

At William Chrisman High School 

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill South 

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Plattsburg 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Center 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Park Hill, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty 

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational, WinterStone Golf Course 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack 

At William Chrisman High School 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club 