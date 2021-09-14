The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

5:30 p.m. — Belton vs. Odessa

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Smithville

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Plattsburg

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Center

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Park Hill, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational, WinterStone Golf Course

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack

At William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club