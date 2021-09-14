The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack

At William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Third-place Group C finisher vs. Third-place Group D finisher

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal

7 p.m. — Semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kauffman Center School

6 p.m. — Barstow at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte Ridge Park