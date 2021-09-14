What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack
At William Chrisman High School
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Third-place Group C finisher vs. Third-place Group D finisher
5:30 p.m. — Semifinal
7 p.m. — Semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Adair Park
4:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kauffman Center School
6 p.m. — Barstow at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club
3:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte Ridge Park