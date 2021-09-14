What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack 

At William Chrisman High School 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin 

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

4 p.m. — Third-place Group C finisher vs. Third-place Group D finisher 

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal 

7 p.m. — Semifinal 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kauffman Center School 

6 p.m. — Barstow at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit 

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club 

3:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River) 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte Ridge Park 