Eastern Jackson County high school scores and schedule for week of Sept. 13-18

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SCORES/SCHEDULE

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Centers

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Odessa

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

4 p.m. — Staley vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy

6 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — St. Pius X at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kearney at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep Invitational, Swope Park

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Fort Osage 5, Grandview 3

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

5:30 p.m. — Belton vs. Odessa

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Smithville

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Plattsburg

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Center

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Park Hill, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Warrensburg at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational, WinterStone Golf Course

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Belton

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lone Jack

At William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Guadalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Truman at Adair Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee's Summit Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

2 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Third-place Group C finisher vs. Third-place Group D finisher

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal

7 p.m. — Semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kauffman Center School

6 p.m. — Barstow at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte Ridge Park

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City

Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Oak Park (Field 5)

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage (Field 6)

Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park winner vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage winner (Field 5)

Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park loser vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage loser (Field 5)

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Webb City (Field 7)

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville winner (Field 7)

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City loser vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville loser (Field 8)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational (diving)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

1:30 p.m. — Third-place Group A finisher vs. Third-place Group B finisher

3 p.m. — Second-place Group A finisher vs. Second-place Group B finisher

4:30 p.m. — Second-place Group C finisher vs. Second-place Group D finisher

6 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City

11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament

Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City

9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament