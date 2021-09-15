Here are the top high school sports performers of the week

The Examiner

Here are the top performers for Eastern Jackson County high school sports for the week of Sept. 13-18.

BOYS SOCCER

• Lucca Smith, Fort Osage: 4 goals, 1 assist in 5-3 victory over Grandview Tuesday.

• Legend Spencer, William Chrisman: Hat trick (3 goals) in a 6-1 win over Oak Grove in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

• Mitchell Cory, William Chrisman: 2 goals, 2 assists in a 6-1 win over Oak Grove in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

• Kobe Otano, Van Horn: Hat trick (3 goals) in 5-3 win over Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner Academy in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

• Mele Taula, William Chrisman: Junior outside hitter recorded 11 kills in first match of the season in 3-0 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-14) to St. Joseph Central.

• Chloe Kaminski, Blue Springs: 16 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20).

• Maya Fergerson, Blue Springs: 14 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20).

• Kayleigh Jenkins, Blue Springs: 13 kills in 3-1 win over Park Hill (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20).

• Chloe Kaminski, Blue Springs: 11 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces in 3-1 win over St. Teresa's Academy (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22).

• Nikole Schnell, Blue Springs: 22 digs in 3-1 win over St. Teresa's Academy (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22).

• Hannah Schmidt, Blue Springs: 6 aces to help Blue Springs rally from a 23-19 deficit to win 25-23 in the first game of a 3-1 win over St. Teresa's Academy (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22).

SOFTBALL

• Emily Berry, Blue Springs South: 3-3, double, HR, 4 RBIs in 14-2 win over Liberty.

• Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South: 4 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 unearned run, 2 strikeouts, hit a home run in 14-2 win over Liberty.

• Bailee Rinacke, Fort Osage: 3-4, walk-off solo home run, 2 RBIs, 1 run in 10-0 win over Oak Park.

• Madison Hasty, Fort Osage: 6-inning complete game two-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts in 10-0 win over Oak Park.

• Elle Smith, Blue Springs South: 3-5, 4 RBIs, stolen base in 14-1 win over Raymore-Peculiar.

• Cierra Harrison, Lee's Summit North: Threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Park Hill.

• Aariana Paprocki, William Chrisman: 2-3, double, 2 RBIs in 6-4 win over St. Teresa's Academy.

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

• George Bahr, Blue Springs South: Wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 12.29 seconds) and 100 freestyle (51.66), both in state consideration times, and swam legs in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay wins in Blue Springs South's win in a six-team home meet Tuesday.

• Broedy Gilburn, Blue Springs South: Victories in the 100-yard butterfly (56.43 seconds, state consideration time) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.19) and swam a leg in a 200 freestyle relay win in Blue Springs South's win in a six-team home meet Tuesday.

• James Price, Blue Springs South: Victory in 1-meter diving with a state consideration score of 241.90 for six dives in Blue Springs South's win in a six-team home meet Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

• Ifechukume Chigbogwu, Truman: 9-7 victory in No. 5 singles and teamed with Kayleigh Harger for an 8-6 No. 2 doubles win to lift Truman to a 5-4 win over rival William Chrisman Tuesday.

GIRLS GOLF

• Maya McVey, Blue Springs South: Shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish second indvidually and help the Jaguars finish second in the team standings at the Liberty North Invitational at WinterStone Golf Course.