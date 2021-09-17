The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City

Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Oak Park (Field 5)

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage (Field 6)

Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park winner vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage winner (Field 5)

Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park loser vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage loser (Field 5)

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Webb City (Field 7)

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville winner (Field 7)

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City loser vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville loser (Field 8)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center (diving)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

1:30 p.m. — Third-place Group A finisher vs. Third-place Group B finisher

3 p.m. — Second-place Group A finisher vs. Second-place Group B finisher

4:30 p.m. — Second-place Group C finisher vs. Second-place Group D finisher

6 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City

11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament

Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City

9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament