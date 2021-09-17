What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City
Park Hill South Tournament
At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City
10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Oak Park (Field 5)
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage (Field 6)
Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park winner vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage winner (Field 5)
Noon — Blue Springs South-Oak Park loser vs. Blue Springs-Fort Osage loser (Field 5)
2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Webb City (Field 7)
4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville winner (Field 7)
4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Webb City loser vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Harrisonville loser (Field 8)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center (diving)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
1:30 p.m. — Third-place Group A finisher vs. Third-place Group B finisher
3 p.m. — Second-place Group A finisher vs. Second-place Group B finisher
4:30 p.m. — Second-place Group C finisher vs. Second-place Group D finisher
6 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament
8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City
11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament
Park Hill South Tournament
At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City
9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament