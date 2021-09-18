What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Kansas City Cup 

At Van Horn High School 

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack 

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner 

4:30 p.m. — Odessa vs. Pleasant Hill 

6 p.m. — Championship: Smithville vs. Guadalupe Centers 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament 

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City 

11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament 

Park Hill South Tournament 

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City 

9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center 

10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament 

MONDAY, SEPT. 20 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West 

6:30 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

6:30 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar 

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond 

6 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Tom Stout Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex 

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake 