WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner
4:30 p.m. — Odessa vs. Pleasant Hill
6 p.m. — Championship: Smithville vs. Guadalupe Centers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament
8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City
11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament
Park Hill South Tournament
At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City
9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
6:30 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond
6 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Tom Stout Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake