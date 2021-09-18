The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

4:30 p.m. — Odessa vs. Pleasant Hill

6 p.m. — Championship: Smithville vs. Guadalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic , Truman at Winnetonka Tournament

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Capital City Classic, Binder State Park, Jefferson City

11 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament

Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex, Kansas City

9 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:30 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond

6 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Tom Stout Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake