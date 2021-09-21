Eastern Jackson County high school sports schedule and scores for Sept. 20-25
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE & SCORES
(Schedules subject to change)
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
William Chrisman 1, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Blue Springs 5, Blue Springs South 0
Fort Osage 6, Raytown 1
Grain Valley 14, William Chrisman 0
Lee’s Summit North 2, Raymore-Peculiar 1
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond
Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Fort Osage 7, Excelsior Springs 2
Lee’s Summit North 9, Truman 0
Raymore-Peculiar 8, William Chrisman 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Tom Stout Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Oak Grove 4, Center 3
Liberty North at Blue Springs
Belton 3, Grain Valley 1
Truman at Excelsior Springs
Van Horn 5, Kansas City East 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit West 4, Blue Springs 2
Blue Springs South 4, Lee’s Summit North 1
Fort Osage 11, Truman 5
Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
Grain Valley 18, Raytown 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
Liberty North 3, Blue Springs 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17)
Blue Springs South at Liberty
Oak Grove at Odessa
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia
Grain Valley 3, Fort Osage 0
Truman 3, William Chrisman 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-19)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Blue Springs South 664, Lee’s Summit North 561, Raymore-Peculiar 289, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 152, Summit Christian Academy 97
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
Park Hill 9, Blue Springs South 0
Grain Valley 9, Truman 0
Lee’s Summit North 6, Liberty North 3
Raytown vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park
Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
William Chrisman at Smithville Invitational, Smith’s Fork Park
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton
6:30 p.m. — Grandview at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Staley, Oak Park, North Kansas City, Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center
6 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raytown at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Excelsior Springs Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Pembroke Hill at Drumm Farm Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club
3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lone Jack Invitational
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Raytown vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3:15 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman vs. Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River)
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Grandview Invitational, Swope Park
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
September Slam Tournament
At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty
12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan
4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty
7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Ozark
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament
September Slam Tournament
At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty
Time TBD — Fort Osage vs. TBD
Time TBD — Grain Valley vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia
Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.