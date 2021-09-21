Eastern Jackson County high school sports schedule and scores for Sept. 20-25

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE & SCORES

(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

William Chrisman 1, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 1

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Blue Springs 5, Blue Springs South 0

Fort Osage 6, Raytown 1

Grain Valley 14, William Chrisman 0

Lee’s Summit North 2, Raymore-Peculiar 1

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond

Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Fort Osage 7, Excelsior Springs 2

Lee’s Summit North 9, Truman 0

Raymore-Peculiar 8, William Chrisman 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Tom Stout Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 4, Center 3

Liberty North at Blue Springs

Belton 3, Grain Valley 1

Truman at Excelsior Springs

Van Horn 5, Kansas City East 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit West 4, Blue Springs 2

Blue Springs South 4, Lee’s Summit North 1

Fort Osage 11, Truman 5

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Grain Valley 18, Raytown 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

Liberty North 3, Blue Springs 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17)

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Oak Grove at Odessa

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia

Grain Valley 3, Fort Osage 0

Truman 3, William Chrisman 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-19)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Blue Springs South 664, Lee’s Summit North 561, Raymore-Peculiar 289, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 152, Summit Christian Academy 97

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

Park Hill 9, Blue Springs South 0

Grain Valley 9, Truman 0

Lee’s Summit North 6, Liberty North 3

Raytown vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

William Chrisman at Smithville Invitational, Smith’s Fork Park

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton

6:30 p.m. — Grandview at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Staley, Oak Park, North Kansas City, Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center

6 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raytown at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Excelsior Springs Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Grandview vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Pembroke Hill at Drumm Farm Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lone Jack Invitational

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3:15 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman vs. Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River)

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Grandview Invitational, Swope Park

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

September Slam Tournament

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan

4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty

7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Ozark

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament

September Slam Tournament

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

Time TBD — Fort Osage vs. TBD

Time TBD — Grain Valley vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia

Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.