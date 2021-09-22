The Examiner

Here are the top Eastern Jackson County high school sports performers for the week of Sept. 20-25:

BOYS SOCCER

• Will Rusk, Justin Skinker, Isaac Schnakenberg, Will Ahring, Camden Jackson and Tristan Hoyle, Blue Springs: The four defenders and goalkeepers Jackson and Hoyle helped the Wildcats shut out Liberty North in a 1-0 victory.

• Charles Beaty, Oak Grove: Scored all 4 goals in a 4-3 victory over Center.

• Kobe Otano, Van Horn: 2 goals in a 5-3 victory over Kansas City East.

VOLLEYBALL

• Adelyn Bybee, Grain Valley: 10 kills, 3 aces, 1 block in 3-0 win over Fort Osage.

• Kellie Overturf, Grain Valley: 6 blocks, 7 digs in 3-0 win over Fort Osage.

• Addison Baumgartner, Grain Valley: 13 digs, 3 aces in 3-0 win over Fort Osage.

• Maya Fergerson, Blue Springs: 12 kills in 3-0 loss to Liberty North.

• Sarina Ulberg, Truman: 11 kills, 2 aces in 3-0 win over William Chrisman.

SOFTBALL

• Ashton Arndt, Blue Springs: Hit a three-run triple in a 5-0 win over Blue Springs South.

• Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South: Hit a 2-run home run in a 4-1 victory over Lee's Summit North.

• Maddy Duvall, Blue Springs South: Allowed just one unearned run in a complete-game 4-1 victory over Lee's Summit North.

• Savannah Short, Fort Osage: 4-4, HR, 1 RBI, 3 runs in 11-5 win over Truman.

• Anna Morton, Fort Osage: Two-run homer, 3 runs and pitched two scoreless innings in relief in 11-5 win over Truman.

GIRLS GOLF

• Maya McVey, Blue Springs South: Shot 77 to earn medalist honors and lead her team to a fourth-place finish (365) in the Lee's Summit West Richard Myers Invitational Monday at par-72 Fred Arbanas Golf Course.

• Lauren Mack/Julianna Marshall, Blue Springs: Each shot 82 to finish sixth and seventh overall and lead their team to a third-place finish (354) in the Lee's Summit West Richard Myers Invitational Monday at par-72 Fred Arbanas Golf Course.

• Addy Betts/Avery Basler, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic: Earned medals for fifth- and eighth-place finishes to lead the Guardians to a second-place team finish in the Odessa Tournament

GIRLS TENNIS

• Ashley Farmer, Lee's Summit North: 8-5 win in No. 6 singles and teamed with Sarah Green to rally from a 5-2 deficit to win 8-6 in No. 2 doubles.

• Sarah Green, Lee's Summit North: 8-3 win in No. 1 singles and teamed with Eleanor Cok in an 8-3 No. 1 doubles victory in a 9-0 win over Truman.

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

• Grant Idoux, Lee's Summit North: Wins in the 50-yard freestyle (23.70 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.38), both in state consideration times, and swam the anchor legs in 200 medley relay win (1:43.02) and 200 freestyle relay (1:39.46) wins in a five-team meet against Blue Springs South, Raymore-Peculiar, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic and Summit Christian Academy.

• George Bahr, Blue Springs South: Wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.20) and 500 freestyle (5:30.35), both in state consideration times, and swam the anchor leg in a 400 medley relay win (3:47.80) in a five-team meet victory over Lee's Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic and Summit Christian Academy.

• James Price, Blue Springs South: Won 1-meter diving with a state consideration score of 273.15 points (six dives) in a five-team meet victory over Lee's Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic and Summit Christian Academy.