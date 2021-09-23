What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman 

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley 

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville 

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3:15 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman vs. Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River) 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Grandview Invitational, Swope Park 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton  

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

September Slam Tournament 

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

Pool B, Red Robin Field

12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan  

4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Boonville  

7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty

Pool C, Jousting Pigs Field

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

12:45 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney

2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

6 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman

7:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Kearney