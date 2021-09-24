What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton  

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL  

September Slam Tournament  

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty 

Pool B, Red Robin Field 

12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan  

4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Boonville  

7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty 

Pool C, Jousting Pigs Field 

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

12:45 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney 

2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman 

7:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Kearney 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament 

September Slam Tournament 

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty 

9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD in bracket play

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia 

Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan. 