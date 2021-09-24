What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
September Slam Tournament
At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty
Pool B, Red Robin Field
12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan
4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Boonville
7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty
Pool C, Jousting Pigs Field
11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
12:45 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney
2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
6 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman
7:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Kearney
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament
September Slam Tournament
At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty
9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD in bracket play
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia
Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.