The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

September Slam Tournament

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

Pool B, Red Robin Field

12:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Troy Buchanan

4:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Boonville

7:45 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty

Pool C, Jousting Pigs Field

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

12:45 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney

2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

6 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman

7:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Kearney

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament

September Slam Tournament

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD in bracket play

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia

Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.