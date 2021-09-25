What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament 

September Slam Tournament 

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty 

9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia 

9:25 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan. 

MONDAY, SEPT. 27 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School 

6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack at Truman 

Grain Valley at Belton Tournament 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman 

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Smithville 

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Adair Park 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club 