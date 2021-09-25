What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament
September Slam Tournament
At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty
9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia
9:25 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack at Truman
Grain Valley at Belton Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Smithville
4 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Adair Park
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club