The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Chillicothe Tournament

September Slam Tournament

At Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek course, Columbia

9:25 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Rim Rock Invitational, Lawrence, Kan.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack at Truman

Grain Valley at Belton Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Smithville

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Adair Park

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club