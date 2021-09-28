What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman 

7 p.m. — Barstow at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

8 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Marshall at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park 

4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar 

4 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lamar Invitational 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman 

6 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville Invitational, Paradise Point Golf Complex 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course 