What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
6 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville Invitational, Paradise Point Golf Complex
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Lee's Summit West at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Adair Park
5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
6:15 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 8 individual tournament, Kearney High School
4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club