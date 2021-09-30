What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Lee's Summit West at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Adair Park
5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
6:15 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 8 individual tournament, Kearney High School
4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Hillcrest Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex, Springfield
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Truman at Class 3 District 7 individual tournament, Northland Racquet Club, North Kansas City