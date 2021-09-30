What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Lee's Summit West at Blue Springs 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill 

4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Adair Park 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown 

6:15 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 8 individual tournament, Kearney High School 

4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club 

FRIDAY, OCT. 1 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove  

7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raymore-Peculiar 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Lee’s Summit North at Hillcrest Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex, Springfield 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Truman at Class 3 District 7 individual tournament, Northland Racquet Club, North Kansas City 