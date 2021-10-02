The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m. — St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Diamond

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Tournament

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Hillcrest Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex, Springfield

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Invitational, Raymore-Peculiar High School

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Invitational, Missouri Western State University

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Sock It To Breast Cancer Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School

MONDAY, OCT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

4:30 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Odessa vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lawson

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Pius X

Class 1 District 13 Tournament

4 p.m. — Clinton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Hoots Hollow Golf Course

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Adams Pointe Golf Club