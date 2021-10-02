What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m. — St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Diamond
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament
8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Tournament
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Hillcrest Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex, Springfield
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Invitational, Raymore-Peculiar High School
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Invitational, Missouri Western State University
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Sock It To Breast Cancer Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School
MONDAY, OCT. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
4:30 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Odessa vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lawson
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at North Kansas City
4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Pius X
Class 1 District 13 Tournament
4 p.m. — Clinton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Hoots Hollow Golf Course
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Adams Pointe Golf Club