What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, OCT. 5 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

8 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman at Adair Park 

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion 

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Platte County at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 3 District 6 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit-Carthage winner at Lee’s Summit North 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

3 p.m. — Blue Springs-North Kansas City winner at St. Teresa’s Academy 

4 p.m. — Truman-Blue Springs South winner at Pembroke Hill 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage-Kearney winner at Grain Valley 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-St. Pius X winner vs. Platte County-Winnetonka winner 

Class 1 District 13 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Clinton winner at Harrisonville 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs Invitational, Excelsior Springs Country Club 

4 p.m. — Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Barstow Invitational 

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

3:30 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at High Blue Community Center, Belton 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 3 District 6 Tournament 

1 p.m. — Championship 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Championship 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Championship 