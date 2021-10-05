What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
8 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion
6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Platte County at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 District 6 Tournament
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit-Carthage winner at Lee’s Summit North
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
3 p.m. — Blue Springs-North Kansas City winner at St. Teresa’s Academy
4 p.m. — Truman-Blue Springs South winner at Pembroke Hill
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage-Kearney winner at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — William Chrisman-St. Pius X winner vs. Platte County-Winnetonka winner
Class 1 District 13 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Clinton winner at Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs Invitational, Excelsior Springs Country Club
4 p.m. — Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Barstow Invitational
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at High Blue Community Center, Belton
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 District 6 Tournament
1 p.m. — Championship
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship