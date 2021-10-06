What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

3:30 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at High Blue Community Center, Belton 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 3 District 6 Tournament 

1 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Raymore-Peculiar winner 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Pembroke Hill winner vs. North Kansas City-St. Teresa’s Academy winner 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

4 p.m. — Championship: Platte County-St. Pius X winner vs. Grain Valley-Kearney winner 

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kansas City East 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion 

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Heartland Relays Carnival, Savior Pastoral Center, Kansas City, Kan. 