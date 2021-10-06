What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at High Blue Community Center, Belton
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 District 6 Tournament
1 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Raymore-Peculiar winner
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Pembroke Hill winner vs. North Kansas City-St. Teresa’s Academy winner
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship: Platte County-St. Pius X winner vs. Grain Valley-Kearney winner
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kansas City East
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion
7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Heartland Relays Carnival, Savior Pastoral Center, Kansas City, Kan.