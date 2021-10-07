What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kansas City East
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion
7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast
7 p.m. — Belton at Truman
7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ladue at Swope Park
COMO Tournament
5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Columbia Battle High School