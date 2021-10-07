The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kansas City East

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

2:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ladue at Swope Park

COMO Tournament

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Columbia Battle High School