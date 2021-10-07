What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kansas City East 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion 

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

5 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman  

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs  

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast 

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman  

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

2:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ladue at Swope Park 

COMO Tournament 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Columbia Battle High School 