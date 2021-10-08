Prep volleyball roundup: Grain Valley stays unbeaten in conference

The Examiner staff

Fort Osage proved to be a challenge but the Grain Valley volleyball team kept its perfect conference record intact.

Adelyn Bybee and Olivia Williams provided the power up front and Addison Baumgartner provided the defense as the Eagles improved to 6-0 in the Suburban Middle Six and 19-3 overall with a 3-1 win over the visiting Indians Thursday.

After Grain Valley cruised to a 25-17 win in the first set, Fort Osage evened the match with a 25-18 win in the second. The Eagles closed it out with 25-12 and 25-15 wins to take the match.

Bybee finished with 14 kills and two blocks while Williams knocked down 11 kills and served five aces.

Baumgartner tallied 13 digs, six assists and five aces, and Megan Davies added three kills and four blocks.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, PARK HILL 1: After falling behind with a first-set loss, Blue Springs rallied for a Suburban Big Eight home win Thursday.

Park Hill won 25-16 to open the match, but the Wildcats rolled to a 25-7 win in the second, edged the Trojans 31-29 in a marathon third set and closed it out with a tight 25-22 win in the finale.

“Great offensive nights from Chloe Kaminski and Ella Duchane. Ella also had a great service night,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said.

Kaminski finished with 16 kills and 12 digs to lead the Wildcats (15-8, 7-4 Big Eight). Duchane tallied 14 kills and served three aces, and Nikole Schnell led the defense with 16 digs.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, BELTON 1: William Chrisman didn’t panic after a first-set loss and swept the last three games to claim a Suburban Middle Six win over Belton Wednesday.

The Bears fell 25-19 in the opening set. A 26-24 win in the second propelled them to 25-17 and 28-26 wins.

“The girls stayed composed and got the job done as a team," Chrisman coach Angela Cook said. “Everyone showed up to play and that's exactly what we have been needing. It was great to see them firing on all cylinders and working as a team.”

Junior Mela Taula had 14 kills and senior Sio’Mia Key added 10. Senior Brooklyn Burkey dished out 34 assists and added 16 digs, and senior libero Kira Pangelinan led the defense with 21 digs.