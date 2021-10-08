What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast
7 p.m. — Belton at Truman
7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ladue at Swope Park
COMO Tournament
5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Columbia Battle High School
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Noon — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Carthage at Pembroke Hill High School
2 p.m. — Ladue at Grain Valley
COMO Tournament
11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at at Columbia Rock Bridge High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
Noon — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Belton High School
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington Invitational