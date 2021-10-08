What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman  

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs  

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast 

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman  

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

2:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ladue at Swope Park 

COMO Tournament 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Columbia Battle High School 

SATURDAY, OCT. 9 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Noon — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Carthage at Pembroke Hill High School 

2 p.m. — Ladue at Grain Valley 

COMO Tournament 

11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at at Columbia Rock Bridge High School 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

Noon — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Belton High School 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington Invitational 